LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.