Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $6.69 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $3.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 808,162,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 808,145,949.95849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00891864 USD and is up 23.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
