Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. 12,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 254,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Marpai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

