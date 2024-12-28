Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.01 and last traded at $146.54, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MKGAF
Merck KGaA Price Performance
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.