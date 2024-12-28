Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.01 and last traded at $146.54, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.18.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

