MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.12 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). Approximately 436,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 256,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

MetalNRG Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £325.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.27.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

