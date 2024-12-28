Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 1,042,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.6 days.
Metro Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. Metro has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.07.
About Metro
