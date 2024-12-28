Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 1,042,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.6 days.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. Metro has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.07.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

