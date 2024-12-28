Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 4,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $131,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,442.08. This trade represents a 13.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 143.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $482,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

