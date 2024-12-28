Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Down 89.2% in December

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MTEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 129,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Mingteng International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.
