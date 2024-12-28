Moon Tropica (CAH) Price Reaches $12.47 on Major Exchanges

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00013196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $115,704.79 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,329.20 or 0.99825689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,873.81 or 0.99343765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 12.89317357 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $99,812.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars.

