National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8104 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

