Nexo Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $4.21 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO is a utility token used within the NEXO platform, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. NEXO users can borrow fiat or stablecoins by collateralizing cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, NEXO token holders are eligible to participate in platform decisions, emphasizing the platform’s community-centric philosophy. The token also offers holders up to 12% annual interest on the NEXO tokens held in their wallets. Moreover, holding NEXO tokens enrolls users in NEXO’s Loyalty Program, granting them higher yields on crypto and fiat currencies, preferential borrowing rates, and free crypto withdrawals. The NEXO token was created by Nexo AG, a FinTech group established in 2017, based in Zug, Switzerland, that blends traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

