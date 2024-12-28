NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 480,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.