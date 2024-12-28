Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.26 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.26 ($1.54). 6,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.54).
Nexus Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.83.
Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Infrastructure
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.