Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.26 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.26 ($1.54). 6,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.54).

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.83.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

