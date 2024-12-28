Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Up 9.1 %

CONXF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,058. Nickel 28 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

