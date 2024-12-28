North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 1,220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
NBRI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,053. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
