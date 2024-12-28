North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 1,220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

NBRI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,053. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

