North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.83 and traded as high as C$49.64. North West shares last traded at C$49.50, with a volume of 33,892 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at C$44,783.24. This trade represents a 55.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$240,451.20. Insiders sold 23,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,440 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

