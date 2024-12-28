Numbers Protocol Price Tops $0.0580 on Top Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $37.49 million and $634,281.57 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,259.63 or 0.99646057 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.55 or 0.99287603 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 725,000,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 725,000,337 with 714,937,353 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.05722229 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $592,546.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

