NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NVEE stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

