Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.
Oil Search Company Profile
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
