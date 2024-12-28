OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,536,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,932,998.43. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

