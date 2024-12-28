Orchid (OXT) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $31.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11948966 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $18,745,416.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

