Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.60. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

