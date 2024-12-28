Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 1,163,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,475,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 276,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at $68,324,537.96. This trade represents a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,179.60. This trade represents a 21.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 291,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 938,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 270,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

