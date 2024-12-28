Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 195.7% in December

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Outokumpu Oyj stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

