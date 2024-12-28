Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODDS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile
