Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5523 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECOW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 44,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,087. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

