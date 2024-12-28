PAID Network (PAID) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.00 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $41.00 million and $69,398.30 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,319,514 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 461,319,514.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.09651721 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $53,514.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

