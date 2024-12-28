Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PAHGF remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

