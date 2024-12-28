Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
PAHGF remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
About Pets at Home Group
