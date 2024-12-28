Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Pieris Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.19% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

