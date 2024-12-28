Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Pigeon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Featured Stories

