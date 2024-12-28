Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Premier Gold Mines Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.
About Premier Gold Mines
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Gold Mines
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.