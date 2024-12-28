Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PSC opened at $51.61 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

