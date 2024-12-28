QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) vs. Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Critical Analysis

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% QS Energy N/A N/A -1,020.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 6.75 $24.34 million $0.44 64.07 QS Energy N/A N/A -$1.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and QS Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and QS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than QS Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats QS Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

