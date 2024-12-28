Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RLMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 1,243,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,208. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relmada Therapeutics
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.