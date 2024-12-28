Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp Enters into Amended Agreement with Aurous Gold EntitiesWASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 — Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RRAC) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2024, detailing an amended

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rigel Resource Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile
Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rigel Resource Acquisition
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?