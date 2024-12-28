SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUCW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 57,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

