SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICUCW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 57,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.