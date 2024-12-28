SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SEEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 18,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,252. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10.

