SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Announces Dividend of $0.06

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Select Small Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.000212.

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,412. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.