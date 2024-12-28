SelfKey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $2.08 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $2.08 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
SelfKey Token Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.
Buying and Selling SelfKey
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
