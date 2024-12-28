Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 5,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,990 shares in the company, valued at $47,883,904.50. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.
- On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.
- On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Serve Robotics stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 8,896,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,488. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
