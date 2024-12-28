Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 5,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,990 shares in the company, valued at $47,883,904.50. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 8,896,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,488. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

