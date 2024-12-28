Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 236.3% in December

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the November 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 32,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,569. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 9.61% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

