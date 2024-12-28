Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 61.5%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.1088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
