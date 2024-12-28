Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Expands By 33.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 22.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.05 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 68,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,347. The company has a market capitalization of £214,857.72 and a PE ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.