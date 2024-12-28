Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Decreases By 59.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of AWKNF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Awakn Life Sciences
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.