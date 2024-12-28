Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Decreases By 59.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AWKNF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

