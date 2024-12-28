Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rises By 249.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 243,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BAE Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 109,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

