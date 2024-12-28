Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Declines By 77.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 53,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,532. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

