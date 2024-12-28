Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 232.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 301,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.