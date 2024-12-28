Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Grows By 84.0%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

Shares of CPNNF remained flat at C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.80.

Get Central Pattana Public alerts:

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.