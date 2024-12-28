Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Declines By 92.1%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 48.8 %
OTCMKTS:ATDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Data443 Risk Mitigation
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.