Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Declines By 92.1%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 48.8 %

OTCMKTS:ATDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Featured Stories

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

