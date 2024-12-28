Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Rises By 900.0%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECC Capital Stock Performance
ECC Capital stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. ECC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About ECC Capital
