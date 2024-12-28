Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Rises By 900.0%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Stock Performance

ECC Capital stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. ECC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

